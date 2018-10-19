Man involved in police shootout, 2 hour standoff faces up to 45 years

HALE COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - Officials with the Department of Public Safety say 41-year-old Danny Joe Geer faces 35 years in prison after pleading guilty of attempted capital murder of a peace officer that happened 11 months ago. He also faces up to 10 years after being convicted of evading arrest with a vehicle and aggravated assault of a public servant.
On November 9, 2017 Geer and a 19-year-old woman were identified as the duo who incited a multi-county pursuit that led to a shootout and two-hour standoff with police.
Geer evaded a police after a Hale County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop them near Farm to Market Road 789. The duo was believed to be in a pickup that was stolen the day before in Amarillo. Officials say they were stopped in Tulia and was released by another law enforcement agency. While trying to evade officers in the 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck, Geer shot at a deputy with a shotgun.
After the deputy returned fire he was able to initiate a pursuit, ending near County Roads 3900 and 6900 close to Lorenzo, which required the help of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office. Once the pursuit ended both suspects ran into a pasture nearby and hid in some abandoned farm equipment.
Geer was able to fire at law enforcement officials with the shotgun but was shot in the leg, according to officials. Once the two-hour standoff was over, he was taken to the hospital by EMS. The 19-year-old was taken into custody after surrendering.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.