20 men jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in northern England

This undated handout photo provided by West Yorkshire Police shows, top row from left, Nasarat Hussain, Sajid Hussain, Faisal Nadeem, Mohammed Azeem, Wiqas Mahmud, and bottom row from left, Manzoor Hassan, Niaz Ahmed, Mohammed Imran Ibrar, Asif Bashir and Mohammed Akram, ten of the twenty men jailed in Huddersfield, England. Twenty men have been jailed for raping and abusing more than a dozen teenage girls in the northern England city of Huddersfield. The men were found guilty in a series of trials this year, and a judge lifted reporting restrictions Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Amere Singh Dhaliwal, whom prosecutors said was the gang’s ringleader, was found guilty of 22 counts of rape and sentenced earlier this year to a minimum of 18 years in prison. (West Yorkshire Police via AP) (West Yorkshire Police)