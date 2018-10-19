No rainfall in the forecast through Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -We can expect partly cloudy skies tonight for Friday night football games. Temperatures fall into the 50’s after sunset.
A cold front moves through the area bringing gusty northeast winds overnight and Saturday. The Texas Tech/Kansas football game should be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60’s. Northeast winds could average 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph during the day. No precipitation is in the forecast.
Saturday night should be clear and colder with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. No rainfall is expected.
Sunday will be cooler. Under mostly sunny skies, highs warm into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.
Rain may return to our area Tuesday and Wednesday.
