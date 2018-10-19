Planned construction for 82nd & Frankford concerns nearby businesses

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Atmos Energy will begin a utility construction project at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue on Monday, October 22.
For the duration of the project, speed limits in the area will be reduced to 35 MPH.
To reduce traffic delays, left turns will not be allowed at the intersection of 82nd and Frankford. All left turning lanes will be rerouted through the surrounding neighborhoods.
There will also be road closures at 80th Street and Frankford Avenue and 82nd Street and Englewood Avenue.
While the changes were made in an effort to keep the workers and public safe, stores near the intersection are worried about how traffic delays could impact their business.
Sommer Prichard, the owner of Package Plus on 82nd Street, says that the intersection is already busy enough.
“It’s pretty scary because traffic is already flowing up and down, so I can’t imagine some of it being blocked off during our busy season, when us local business owners live for our busy season,” Prichard said.
Next door at Gristy’s Cleaners, store manager Amanda Cokey says she’s concerned that customers will no longer be able to access the shopping center.
"People are only going to be able to go thirty miles an hour and not be able to turn left. I don’t even know how they’re going to get over here now, because they have a hard enough time getting over here as it is,” Cokey said.
Atmos Energy says the changes were made in order to keep the both workers and public safe.
According to a press release: “Atmos Energy worked with the city of Lubbock Public Works and Traffic Engineering to determine the safest route for traffic flow around the construction area."
The press release said that Atmos Energy will be performing maintenance and construction work on a natural gas pipeline located at the intersection of 82nd and Frankford Avenue.
The project is estimated to be completed within six weeks.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.