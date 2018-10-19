Poland hands over site of future Warsaw Ghetto Museum

Fragments of a plaque lie on the floor of a former hospital that is being transformed into a museum on the history of the Warsaw ghetto during the German occupation of Poland, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Oct. 19, 2018. The plaque listed the names of donors of the original hospital, the Bersohn and Bauman Children's Hospital, which was established in the late 19th century by Jewish philanthopists. The museum is scheduled to open in 2023. (AP Photo/Vanessa Gera) (AP)