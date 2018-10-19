12-pound lunar meteorite sells for more than $600,000

FILE - In this undated file photo, a 12-pound (5.5 kilogram) lunar meteorite discovered in Northwest Africa in 2017 rests on a table, in Amherst, N.H. The lunar meteorite has been sold at auction for more than $600,000. Boston-based RR Auction announced Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, the $612,500 winning bid for the meteorite, composed of six fragments that fit together like a puzzle, came from a representative working with the Tam Chuc Pagoda complex in Ha Nam Province, Vietnam. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi) (Rodrique Ngowi)