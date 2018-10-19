Turkey questions Saudi Consulate staff in Khashoggi case

A Turkish official told AP that investigators are looking into the possibility that Khashoggi's remains may have been taken outside Istanbul. Speaking on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, the official said police have established that two vehicles belonging to the consulate left the building Oct. 2. One traveled to the Belgrade Forest on the city's outskirts, while the other went to the city of Yalova, across the Sea of Marmara from Istanbul, the official said.