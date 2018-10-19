Man wanted in Washington arrested near Littlefield, TX

LAMB COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - According to officials with the Lamb County Sheriff’s Office, a man who was wanted from the Washington Department of Justice since September 7 was arrested near Littlefield, TX on Thursday.
Officials say the sheriff’s office received a call of a suspicious person north of Littlefield on U.S. Hwy. 385.
A deputy found 33-year-old Nicholas Robert Radford.
After investigating, the deputy learned Radford was wanted in Washington. Officials say Radford was on parole in Washington when he was arrested on a controlled substance charge. He posted bond to get out of jail and was out on bond when a parole violation warrant was issued and he ran.
He is currently being held in the Lamb County Jail.
