Man wanted in Washington arrested near Littlefield, TX

Taken into custody on Oct. 18 for escaping the custody of the Washington Department of Corrections.
By Amber Stegall | October 19, 2018 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 12:21 PM

LAMB COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - According to officials with the Lamb County Sheriff’s Office, a man who was wanted from the Washington Department of Justice since September 7 was arrested near Littlefield, TX on Thursday.

Officials say the sheriff’s office received a call of a suspicious person north of Littlefield on U.S. Hwy. 385.

A deputy found 33-year-old Nicholas Robert Radford.

After investigating, the deputy learned Radford was wanted in Washington. Officials say Radford was on parole in Washington when he was arrested on a controlled substance charge. He posted bond to get out of jail and was out on bond when a parole violation warrant was issued and he ran.

He is currently being held in the Lamb County Jail.

