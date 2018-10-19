What Drought?!

Today rain activity is on the decrease across the KCBD viewing area, with showers gradually ending from northwest to southeast. By mid-day rain chances will be slim around Lubbock, with dry weather to the northwest and scattered rain showers to the southeast. Some sunshine and much warmer air will make it into the northwestern viewing area, including Lubbock, this afternoon. A few rain showers may linger into the early evening and affect football over the southeastern viewing area. Additional rainfall amounts will be much lower than yesterday.