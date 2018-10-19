What Drought?!

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This is a wet October, with Lubbock’s rainfall so far just about double the whole-month average. Recent rains have just about washed away the drought across the KCBD viewing area. In case you missed it, the current Drought Monitor is available on my Steve Divine KCBD Facebook page. I posted it yesterday, so scroll down just a little to see the dramatic improvement over the past five weeks.
Lubbock’s Month-To-Date (MTD) precipitation total is now 3.83″, measured at the airport. Looking at all the Octobers in Lubbock’s weather record, dating from 1911, there have been 15 Octobers with at least 4 inches of rain. Of those, five had more than 7 inches. The wettest was in 1983 with 10.80″!
As of this morning the total for the Year-To-Date (YTD) at the Lubbock airport is 12.94", which is 3.87" below the average YTD.
Today rain activity is on the decrease across the KCBD viewing area, with showers gradually ending from northwest to southeast. By mid-day rain chances will be slim around Lubbock, with dry weather to the northwest and scattered rain showers to the southeast. Some sunshine and much warmer air will make it into the northwestern viewing area, including Lubbock, this afternoon. A few rain showers may linger into the early evening and affect football over the southeastern viewing area. Additional rainfall amounts will be much lower than yesterday.
Tomorrow, Game Day, will be dry and partly cloudy, though I expect a cold breeze early and a chilly breeze through at least the first quarter. Temperatures will max out in the 60s.
Sunday a slight chance of rain returns, mainly over the southwestern KCBD viewing area, with an increase in cloud cover and a slight drop in temperatures.
Rain will return to our area Tuesday through Wednesday. What won't return, based on this morning's data, are the chilly afternoons of this week. Of course, watch for updates which may be made to the forecast as new data becomes available each day between now and then.
Yes, there was a record high temperature yesterday. That is, the high at the Lubbock airport Thursday (midnight to midnight) was just 48°, setting a record min-max temperature (the coolest high) for any October 18 since 1911. The 48° replaces the previous record of 52° in 1989 - which was one of the mildest min-max temps in October here in the Hub City.
May your weekend be a great one.
