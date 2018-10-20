Bowman returns as Red Raiders top Kansas, 48-16

By Pete Christy | October 20, 2018 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 10:51 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Red Raiders Freshman Quarterback Alan Bowman got the start, returning after suffering from a partially collapsed lung in the West Virginia game. He helped lead Texas Tech to a 48-16 win over Kansas at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The win snaps an 8 game Big 12 home losing streak for the Red Raiders. Their last Conference home win was against Kansas in 2016.

With so much success on the road, four-straight wins away from the Jones, the team was bussed to the stadium today and changed in the locker room at Jones AT&T Stadium, rather than dressing at the practice facility and walking over to the stadium.

Bowman was 36-46 for 408 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Antoine Wesley had a big day receiving with 9 catches for 155 yards.

Leading 27-3 at the half, Texas Tech scored late on a Demarcus Felton 34 yard touchdown run to cap a win at home.

Texas Tech finished with 553 yards of total offense.

The Red Raiders lead the series against Kansas 19-1, winning 12 straight meetings.

Texas Tech is now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12. They visit Iowa State next Saturday at 11 a.m.

