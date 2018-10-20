Decent Weather for Game Day

That changes a little for tomorrow. Models this morning trying to break out some spotty showers tomorrow afternoon. We’re really not going with a whole lot of coverage, so over 90% of the South Plains will remain dry. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story though as our next weather maker moves in. We could see some heavier rain Tuesday. At least this time, it won’t be freezing cold air and it’ll keep moving on it’s way instead of parking over us.