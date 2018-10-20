Decent Weather for Game Day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - We’ll have some morning clouds to contend with, but if we can get those to move on, we should hit temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. While still below normal, it’ll feel nice after what was a damp, dreary, and cold week. so, we’ll be hoping for some sun over the Jones for Tech’s home matchup with the Jayhawks this afternoon.
And we’ll really be hoping for that sun, since a weak “cold” front passed through last night. In reality, all this front did was shift our winds out of the north and there isn’t a lot of cool air associated with it. But anytime you shift the winds to the north this time of year, it’ll feel cooler. So we want the sun to offset that “cool” effect. There are no chances of rain in today’s forecast.
That changes a little for tomorrow. Models this morning trying to break out some spotty showers tomorrow afternoon. We’re really not going with a whole lot of coverage, so over 90% of the South Plains will remain dry. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story though as our next weather maker moves in. We could see some heavier rain Tuesday. At least this time, it won’t be freezing cold air and it’ll keep moving on it’s way instead of parking over us.
