End Zone scores and highlights: 10/19

End Zone highlights: 10/19
By Michael Cantu | October 19, 2018 at 9:23 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 11:30 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here is Pete with all of your local high school Friday night football highlights:

Granbury NCTA - 51

All Saints -54

-------------------

Smyer - 0

Ralls - 54

-------------------

WF Rider - 7

Lubbock-Cooper - 27

-------------------

Christ the King - 28

Loop - 21

-------------------

Guthrie - 0

Rule - 1 (Forfeit)

-------------------

Tahoka - 55

Crosbyton - 0

-------------------

Sudan - 45

Seagraves - 20

-------------------

Wellman-Union - 71

Meadow - 26

-------------------

Farwell - 54

Springlake-Earth 12

-------------------

Chillicothe - 0

Paducah - 57

-------------------

Whitharral - 45

Lazbuddie - 0

-------------------

Anton - 56

Amherst - 44

-------------------

Lubbock Christian - 61

Midland Trinity - 0

-------------------

Bovina - 49

Plains - 7

-------------------

Randall - 31

Plainview - 8

-------------------

Borger - 14

Levelland - 52

-------------------

Bushland - 41

Littlefield - 7

-------------------

Muleshoe - 9

Shallowater - 59

-------------------

Nazareth - 22

Happy - 20

-------------------

New Home -16

Lockney - 6

-------------------

Hart - 20

Lorenzo - 57

-------------------

O’Donnell - 30

Grady - 54

-------------------

Idalou - 7

Colorado - 21

-------------------

Greenwood - 49

Snyder - 7

-------------------

Abernathy - 34

Coahoma - 7

-------------------

Sands -0

Borden County - 56

-------------------

Valley - 70

Lubbock Titans - 60

-------------------

Morton - 42

Whiteface - 40

-------------------

Tulia - 32

Dimmitt - 0

-------------------

Ira - 56

Spur - 38

-------------------

Olton - 14

Post - 29

-------------------

Stanton - 12

Roosevelt - 15

-------------------

Sundown - 54

Hale Center - 8

-------------------

New Deal - 62

Floydada - 40

-------------------

Slaton - 36

River Road - 6

-------------------

Sweetwater - 37

Pecos - 34

-------------------

Friona - 27

Spearman - 29

-------------------

Frenship - 28

Midland - 34

