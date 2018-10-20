End Zone scores and highlights: 10/19

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here is Pete with all of your local high school Friday night football highlights:
Granbury NCTA - 51
All Saints -54
-------------------
Smyer - 0
Ralls - 54
-------------------
WF Rider - 7
Lubbock-Cooper - 27
-------------------
Christ the King - 28
Loop - 21
-------------------
Guthrie - 0
Rule - 1 (Forfeit)
-------------------
Tahoka - 55
Crosbyton - 0
-------------------
Sudan - 45
Seagraves - 20
-------------------
Wellman-Union - 71
Meadow - 26
-------------------
Farwell - 54
Springlake-Earth 12
-------------------
Chillicothe - 0
Paducah - 57
-------------------
Whitharral - 45
Lazbuddie - 0
-------------------
Anton - 56
Amherst - 44
-------------------
Lubbock Christian - 61
Midland Trinity - 0
-------------------
Bovina - 49
Plains - 7
-------------------
Randall - 31
Plainview - 8
-------------------
Borger - 14
Levelland - 52
-------------------
Bushland - 41
Littlefield - 7
-------------------
Muleshoe - 9
Shallowater - 59
-------------------
Nazareth - 22
Happy - 20
-------------------
New Home -16
Lockney - 6
-------------------
Hart - 20
Lorenzo - 57
-------------------
O’Donnell - 30
Grady - 54
-------------------
Idalou - 7
Colorado - 21
-------------------
Greenwood - 49
Snyder - 7
-------------------
Abernathy - 34
Coahoma - 7
-------------------
Sands -0
Borden County - 56
-------------------
Valley - 70
Lubbock Titans - 60
-------------------
Morton - 42
Whiteface - 40
-------------------
Tulia - 32
Dimmitt - 0
-------------------
Ira - 56
Spur - 38
-------------------
Olton - 14
Post - 29
-------------------
Stanton - 12
Roosevelt - 15
-------------------
Sundown - 54
Hale Center - 8
-------------------
New Deal - 62
Floydada - 40
-------------------
Slaton - 36
River Road - 6
-------------------
Sweetwater - 37
Pecos - 34
-------------------
Friona - 27
Spearman - 29
-------------------
Frenship - 28
Midland - 34
