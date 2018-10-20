Loyal customers buy lottery tickets for convenience store manager

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Mega Millions jackpot hit 1 billion dollars on Friday, leaving many local residents scrambling to get tickets just hours before the drawing.
Michael Gonzalez, the manager of a local Valero store, said he had already sold more than a thousand dollars worth of lottery tickets during his Friday morning shift.
But some of those tickets ended up back in his own hands.
“I actually have not bought a lottery ticket today, my customers have bought me lottery tickets today,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez received a total of six lottery tickets from customers on Friday.
He says on the back of each ticket he wrote the name of the customer who gave it to him.
“I told them that if I won, I’d give them half of it. Their hopes are high and they’re all wishing for a dream, so it means more to me than what it looks like," Gonzalez said.
The drawing will take place Friday night at 10:15 p.m.
If there’s no winner, the jackpot could go up to 1.6 billion dollars.
