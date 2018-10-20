Midland girl first diagnosed with AFM, actually with ADEM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - What started as strep and a raspatory infection for 6-year-old Brooklyn Cazares from Midland turned into something much scarier.
Brooklyn was taking to Covenant Children’s and was diagnosed with a rare disease that nurses there say they almost never see. Her family is calling it a real life nightmare.
“Brooklyn is amazing," Jeanette Cazares, Brooklyn’s mom, said. “She just lights up the room everywhere she goes.”
For Jeanette Cazares, her 6-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, is her best friend.
Last weekend, what seemed like just a harmless case of strep throat, turned into something so much worse.
“Sunday night came around and she’s like I need to go to the bathroom, and I was like okay go. She then tells me she can’t so I sat her up and she couldn’t really move her arms. She walked to the bathroom by herself, but when she came back out and I said, ‘Brooklyn are you okay’ and she just fell back,” Cazares said.
With nationwide attention on the disease AFM that currently found in 22 states, including Texas, leaving some children paralyzed. Doctors in midland first thought that’s what Brooklyn had and decided the best option was to fly her to Lubbock for treatment.
“They had her on oxygen and she told me you told me God takes care of everybody she’s like why is this happening to me,” Cazares said.
Once Brooklyn got to Lubbock, doctors diagnosed her with Pneumonia and ADEM. ADEM is a rare disease nurses say they don't see often, but it does have a cure. Her family was relieved, but her mom says it’s still hard seeing her daughter suffer.
“She will cry in her sleep, just pouting and stuff tears will roll out of her eyes. I just sit there and talk to her. I know I’m not going to get an answer, but I don’t want her to feel alone. I want her to know I’m still there and I’m not going anywhere,” she said.
Doctors say it’s a long road for Brooklyn and her recovery, it could be anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months. Her family is just can’t wait for the day she’s able to go home.
“I don’t care if we have to go to therapy for months, years, I just want to take her home and for her to tell me she loves me again,” Cazares said.
Doctors say Brooklyn will recover, but right now she is intubated and sedated because of her pneumonia.
There is a gofundme for Brooklyn... if you would like to donate click here: https://www.gofundme.com/brooklyn-cazares
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.