Stage set for Kansas vs. Texas Tech inside Jones AT&T Stadium

Stage set for Kansas vs. Texas Tech inside Jones AT&T Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Kansas (Devin Ward)
By Michael Cantu | October 20, 2018 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 2:10 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday as Texas Tech plays another home game inside Jones AT&T Stadium against Kansas.

The Red Raiders come into this contest favored to win and have been mostly successful when it comes to home games. However, Kansas' running game may prove a hurdle for the Red Raider.

There is also no word on who the starting quarterback will be for the Red Raider, but Alan Bowman, a quarterback coming off a lung injury, was seen warming up before the start of the game.

For all game updates follow Pete Christy on Twitter.

RELATED STORY: Kansas vs Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.