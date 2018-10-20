Stage set for Kansas vs. Texas Tech inside Jones AT&T Stadium

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday as Texas Tech plays another home game inside Jones AT&T Stadium against Kansas.
The Red Raiders come into this contest favored to win and have been mostly successful when it comes to home games. However, Kansas' running game may prove a hurdle for the Red Raider.
There is also no word on who the starting quarterback will be for the Red Raider, but Alan Bowman, a quarterback coming off a lung injury, was seen warming up before the start of the game.
