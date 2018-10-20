Yara Shahidi urges fight against 'identity blind narrative'

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Yara Shahidi attends the 2018 GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills,Calif. Shahidi brought the crowd to its feet at the GLSEN Respect Awards as she warned against an "identity blind narrative" in the struggle for acceptance of all. "We should all feel deserved and supported in expressing our right to being our whole selves, limited by nothing regardless of ethnicity, gender, identity, sexuality, ability, religion or any other identity that we choose," the 18-year-old "grown-ish" actress said at the ceremony. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell)