Beloved in Boston, Roberts returns for World Series with LA

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2004, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Dave Roberts, left, slides home to score the tying run past New York Yankees' Mariano Rivera in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series in Boston. Roberts entered the game as a pinch-runner and came around to score as the Red Sox rallied to defeat the Yankees, come back from a 3-0 deficit in the series and go on to win their first World Series in 86 years. Roberts returns to Fenway Park on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, as the Dodgers manager as Los Angeles faces Boston in the World Series. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (ELISE AMENDOLA)