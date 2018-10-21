Driver dies after crashing into Office Depot Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Eighty-two-year-old Mary Lee Terral died after a crash Sunday morning in which her car hit the side of the Office Depot store at 6044 Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Lubbock police were called to the scene at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after a single-vehicle crash was reported, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. Emergency officials found Terral was the only person in the vehicle and then took her to Covenant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
An investigation found the vehicle drove through the parking lot, ran over a curb, hit a tree and then hit the side of the building. An investigation is currently ongoing to find out what caused the crash.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information is available.
