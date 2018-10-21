Driver hospitalized after crashing into Office Depot Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A driver was taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries after crashing into an Office Depot, located at 6604 Marsha Sharp Freeway in West Lubbock.
The Lubbock Police Department responded to the scene around 11: 30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a car driving into the side of a building, according to an LPD news release.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was then taken to the hospital. Crash investigators with LPD’s traffic unit are currently investigating what led to the crash.
