US, Turkey to soon begin joint patrols in north Syria

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Joseph Votel testifies at the Senate Committee on Armed Services on Capitol Hill in Washington. Votel, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East says Turkish and American troops could begin joint patrols in a matter of days around the northern Syrian city of Manbij. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)