Wrapping Up the Weekend With a Few Showers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - We’ll have a few more clouds out there for Sunday then what we had for Saturday, and we even might have some light rain falling from those clouds at times.
Of course, the rain will be moving and short lived, so your day won’t be a washout, and the majority of the South Plains will remain dry. Expect temperatures to be a touch cooler with the extra cloud cover, but we should reach a high in Lubbock of 64.
The start of your work week is looking nice and pleasant at this point, but thing change Tuesday. A disturbance will swing through the South Plains and increase our rain chances gradually through the day. I’m expecting the rain showers to be moderate in intensity, but could have a few be heavier.
We are not expecting actual thunderstorms at this point; there just won’t be enough energy for those. That disturbance will move out quick though, and rain chances will gradually decline through Thursday morning.
We might even see a return to the 70s, just in time for next weekend.
