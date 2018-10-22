Byron Kennedy picked as Tech’s vice president for university advancement

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Byron Kennedy has been named the vice president for university advancement by Texas Tech and will take over in the new role on Nov. 1.
Kennedy, who is currently the vice chancellor for principal gifts with the Tech System, will now be in charge of fundraising efforts between the university and colleges, according to a Tech news release. He will also continue to build relationships with donors and work toward various philanthropic support efforts.
Kennedy earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Tech in 2004 received both his Personal Financial Planning master’s degree and jurisdoctorate from the Tech School of Law in 2007.
“Texas Tech is a place of incredible tradition and enduring memories,” Kennedy said in a Tech news release. “It’s where I met my wife, formed lasting friendships and received a life-changing education. The generosity of our alumni and donors continues to create incredible potential for Texas Tech, and it is an honor to join President Schovanec in working to achieve his vision for this great university.”
