Enjoy this beautiful weather while it lasts

Willa is a strong hurricane, just off the Mexican coast today and will move inland most likely tomorrow. As it moves toward south Texas it will spread moisture our way which will lead to increasing rain chances by late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. The mid-week forecast will be a wet and cold one as I expect highs only in the 40s on Wednesday. In addition, the increased moisture will lead to rainfall amounts from ½” to possibly over 2” in the southern south plains.