Enjoy this beautiful weather while it lasts

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A great way to start the week with highs around 70 degrees. However, it’s not going to last much longer. In fact, with a change in wind direction to the east and southeast, there will be increasing clouds and it will cool on Tuesday to the 60s . By early evening rain will return to New Mexico and may edge into the western south plains as moisture from Hurricane Willa will move our way.
Willa is a strong hurricane, just off the Mexican coast today and will move inland most likely tomorrow. As it moves toward south Texas it will spread moisture our way which will lead to increasing rain chances by late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. The mid-week forecast will be a wet and cold one as I expect highs only in the 40s on Wednesday. In addition, the increased moisture will lead to rainfall amounts from ½” to possibly over 2” in the southern south plains.
It does appear that the system will move northeast and out of the area by noon Thursday.
