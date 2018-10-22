Just Wait 5 Minutes

This morning category 4 Hurricane Willa (pronounced WIH-lah) is forecast to make landfall late tomorrow on the west coast of Mexico near Puerta de Palapares. Moisture from this system is already streaming across South Texas, and some of our cloud cover today is courtesy of this system, which may bring flooding rains to South Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. For the latest on tropical weather activity take advantage of our free Interactive Radar on our Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather. Click the menu icon on the bottom blue-bar, drag the slider to the right and select the “Tropical” tile. Tap on any of the tropical icons for additional information.