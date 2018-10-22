KCBD Sports Xtra: The Final Block

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Best thing I saw this week didn’t come from the world of sports but from the South Plains Honor Flight.
As I got the chance to travel with 80 plus veterans to Washington D.C. and tell their stories to our KCBD viewers.
The Sports Xtra Not Play of the Week came courtesy of the Texas Tech versus Kansas game.
In the third quarter of the game, Jayhawk quarterback Peyton Bender threw the ball up to wide receiver Jeremiah Booker.
Booker wouldn’t catch the ball, rather it would hit him in the helmet and fall on the ground.
The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week came from the Muleshoe versus Shallowater game.
It was fourth down for the Mustangs when Cutter Sparks connects with Hayden Vanderroest on a pass.
Vanderroest made a one-handed catch on the sidelines and managed to get one foot in bounds to continue the Shallowater drive.
