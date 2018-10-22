Russian paper: Indicted Prigozhin ordered beatings, killing

FILE - In this July 4, 2017 file photo, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is shown prior to a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. An independent Russian newspaper says a security aide of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been indicted in the U.S. for trying to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election, says the Russian mogul has been involved in attacks on several people and at least one killing. Novaya Gazeta on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 published an article quoting a former convict who worked for Prigozhin, Valery Amelchenko, who said he orchestrated attacks on Prigozhin’s opponents as well as the killing of an opposition blogger. (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Sergei Ilnitsky)