Trailer home total loss after Monday morning fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Fire Department responded to 11604 University Ave. Monday morning after a house fire was reported in Fort Jackson Mobile Home Estates.
LFD was able to pinpoint the home, which had smoke coming out of it. Crews entered through the front door and extinguished the fire a bit, but were forced out because of heavy fire and structural conditions.
Crews were later able to put the fire out from outside of the home. No injuries were reported from the scene.
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is currently on scene investigating.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
