Workforce solutions to host career expo in Civic Center Tuesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Workforce Solutions South Plains will host the 18th Annual Career Expo from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, located at 1501 Mac Davis Ln.
The expo is targeted towards high school juniors and seniors and officials with the group anticipate that 3,000 students will attend from 74 school districts, according to a Workforce Solutions news release. Around 100 exhibitors will also be in attendance.
The event is hosted to display the diversity in career opportunity students around the South Plains currently have. And for this Workforce Solutions is partnering up with the Texas Workforce Commissioner, South Plains College, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, South Plains Closing the Gaps P-20 Council and the Lubbock ISD CTE Program.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.