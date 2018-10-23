Awaiting the return of the rain

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The clouds are in place and now we are awaiting the return of rain to the south plains. Latest models indicate the rain will enter the western south plains late this evening and by tomorrow morning most of the region will be wet and cold.
Rain should continue throughout the day with amounts varying from less than 1/4" to near 2” in some areas by the time the system moves east, late Wednesday night.
Clouds will likely hang around until Thursday morning, but we should see sunshine returning on Thursday afternoon.
As for the temps, very cold tomorrow with highs in the 40s for all of the area. Winds and rain will make it feel colder so dress for the wintry chill.
As the rain and clouds move away warmer afternoon temperatures will return Thursday and Friday. Daytime reading will edge to the mid-60s Thursday and 70s by Friday.
The drier warmer weather should last through the weekend.
