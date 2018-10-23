Beyond the Friday Night Lights: New Home Leopards

“That has been our goal all year long,” Baeza said. “We have played some good teams down the line, and definitely some teams that have given us some hard – hard experience. But, we knew the next couple of games are definitely some winnable games and the same thing for Crosbyton and Lockney. You know, Crosbyton is still looking for their first win of the season. I think they do a good job, they are very well coached. So, I think they are going to give us a heck of a ball game. So, we are definitely going to have come out prepared and be ready to play.”