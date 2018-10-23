City Bank begins second decade of Community Rewards

Information courtesy of City Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas—City Bank’s Community Rewards program begins its second decade this week with an expanded field of winners and a renewed commitment to the Lubbock community.
For the 11th consecutive year, City Bank will distribute $60,000 to Lubbock and area nonprofits through Community Rewards online voting. There will be 30 winners instead of 18 and the online voting process has been simplified.
Since its inception in 2008, Community Rewards has awarded $540,000 to more than 100 community agencies and service organizations.
“Our contribution is miniscule compared to what these outstanding nonprofits and their staffs and volunteers do for our community each and every day,” said Cory T. Newsom, City Bank’s President and CEO. “We are honored to be able to stand next to them and help in a small way. But make no mistake, they do the heavy lifting. And they help change lives for the better. We are so proud of them.”
Lubbock and area residents will determine 30 Community Reward recipients by voting for their favorite charity online at city.bank/communityrewards.
Votes will be tallied in six categories: Basic Human Needs, Health & Wellness, Child Development & Advocacy, Education & Youth Services, Community Development & Leadership and Animal Welfare & Environment. Rewards will go to the top five recipients in each group, with first place receiving $4,000, second place getting $2,000, third place garnering $1,500, fourth place landing $1,000 and fifth place getting $500. The top overall vote-getter will receive an additional $3,000.
Voting will begin Sunday, Oct. 28th, and continue through Sunday, Dec. 9th. The rules state one vote per email address per hour. Voters also must be 18 or older. Voting will be updated regularly and the top 5 in each category will be listed at city.bank. Winners will be announced the week before Christmas.
Additionally, six $500 “Early Rewards” will be presented at the Oct. 18th kickoff event.
Registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 24th.
