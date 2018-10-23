Cold Rain On The Way

Moisture from Willa is already bringing rain, some heavy, to South and southeastern Texas and there's more to come. Flooding is possible in those areas, please keep that in mind if you are in or will be in those areas the next several days. As I noted yesterday, you can use our free Interactive Radar here to track Willa and other tropical weather. Click the menu icon on the bottom blue-bar, drag the slider to the right and select the "Tropical" tile. Tap on any of the tropical icons on the radar for additional information. You also can check on advisories, watches, and warnings which may be in effect by selecting (highlighting) the “Watches Warnings” tile.