Cold Rain On The Way

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Following this morning’s patchy fog – at times lowering visibility in spots to near zero – a slight chance of rain will develop by late afternoon over the western KCBD viewing area, mainly near the state line. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cool the rest of today. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity from west to east tonight and a chilly rain will fall across the viewing area Wednesday.
It still looks like widespread rainfall totals of one-quarter to one-half inch are likely, with some spots picking up less and a few spots more. I still expect the rain to come to end before sunrise Thursday for Lubbock and points west while a few showers may linger over the eastern viewing area through mid-morning Thursday.
I’ve included the when and where of the rain, as well as an update on Hurricane Willa, in the accompanying video. You’ll find even more in our forecast here on our Weather Page.
Moisture from Willa is already bringing rain, some heavy, to South and southeastern Texas and there's more to come. Flooding is possible in those areas, please keep that in mind if you are in or will be in those areas the next several days. As I noted yesterday, you can use our free Interactive Radar here to track Willa and other tropical weather. Click the menu icon on the bottom blue-bar, drag the slider to the right and select the "Tropical" tile. Tap on any of the tropical icons on the radar for additional information. You also can check on advisories, watches, and warnings which may be in effect by selecting (highlighting) the “Watches Warnings” tile.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 45°, one degree below average. The high was 70°, four degrees below the average for the date. The October 22 record low is 28° (1945) and the record high 89° (1961). For today, October 23, Lubbock’s average low is 46° and the high 73°. The record low is 22° (1917) and the record high 91° (2003).
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.