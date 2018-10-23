Commissioner Patti Jones responds to questions on land for expo center

“I am Patti Jones, Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct Four; a lifelong resident of Lubbock a land owner, and taxpayer like most of you. I am here today to clear up the many misconceptions, innuendos and suppositions concerning my involvement in the choice of the location of the proposed Lubbock County Expo Center. On August 13th a group of community leaders, led by Randy Jordan, came to Commissioners Court requesting us to place the HOT tax/rental car tax regarding a venue project on the ballot for November 6th, 2018. On August 20th the court unanimously voted to place the request on the ballot for the voters to decide. It is at that point my involvement stopped. The steering committee, again led by Randy Jordan, then began the process of determining the needs, budget, endowment, schematics, and location, etc. I had nothing to do with the selection of the proposed sight. For me and my family members to be accused of “padding our own pockets” is offensive to our agricultural heritage, legacy, and everything we believe in and have worked so hard for. My son Casey and I are 4th and 5th generation farmers.