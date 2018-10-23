Dean of TTU College of Education dies following long cancer battle

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Dr. Scott Ridley, the dean of Texas Tech University’s College of Education, has died following a long battle with cancer.
Ridley, who served as the school’s dean since 2011, died Monday afternoon.
In a joint letter to the university, President Lawrence Schovanec, Provost Michael Galyean and Vice Dean of the College of Education Robin Lock praised Ridley for his leadership. “Scott’s illness did not deter from his commitment to his students, faculty and staff, and he continued to lead to the very end. We will forever be grateful for his leadership, innovation and spirit that elevated the stature of the college and its programs and benefited the lives of so many future educators."
Ridley was honored last week with an Inclusive Excellence Award as part of the university’s Diversity Banquet.
A native West Texan, Ridley was a 1978 graduate of New Mexico State University with a degree in economics, He transitioned into education, earning his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Texas in 1990.
He then taught education at Arizona State University before returning to Texas, and joining the Texas Tech faculty seven years ago.
Funeral arraignments for Dr. Ridley are pending. He was 63.
