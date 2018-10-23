KliffNotes: Heading into the Iowa State game

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders locked the gates and defended the Jones last weekend as they “Rock-Chalked” the Jayhawks on homecoming.
They also picked up their first Big 12 home win in two years.
But up next for Tech is Iowa State, where the Red Raiders are on a two-game skid against the Cyclones.
“There's no question. We've had our struggles at Iowa State. Against Iowa State, they've done a tremendous job against us -- offensively, defensively, special teams,” Red Raider head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “So not just Bowman, but our entire staff, entire program is going to have to play a lot better.”
Coming into Saturday’s game, it will be a battle of two true freshman quarterbacks, as Iowa States quarterback Brock Purdy has given the Cyclones a spark in his two starts this season.
“Purdy, what I've seen. He's a very dynamic player, can run, can throw, very poised, has really given them a spark,” Kingsbury said. “The poise he plays with and the way he protects the football. He's a big-time talent, big time player, couldn't be more impressed with what I've seen from him so far”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Cyclones give up just north of 18-points per game and are statistically the best defense in the Big 12.
So that calls for high praise from one coach to another.
“Just been really impressed with the job Coach Campbell has done since he’s been there, and the defensive coordinator is one of the best in the game, really revolutionized the defense there, and they’re playing at a high level too,” Kingsbury said. “You’ve got to give that staff a lot of credit.”
