Lubbock artist competing in ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ campaign jingle contest

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ campaign is looking for a new jingle, and local artist, Junior Vasquez, hopes you will vote for him.
In the past, the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Don’t Mess with Texas” campaign has partnered with Stevie Ray Vaughan, George Strait, Willie Nelson, LeAnn Rimes and other big names to share its important message.
Now, it is hosting a contest to allow a newcomer to compose an original 30 second song, incorporating the campaign’s anti-litter message.
“We’re excited to expand on this legacy by giving Texans of every walk of life a chance to add their voice to the campaign and share in a fun way how we all have a part to play in keeping our state beautiful and clean,” said Jeff Austin III, Texas Transportation Commissioner.
The Song Search Contest is open to all Texas residents, ages 18 and above.
Vasquez needs your votes to win.
One vote per day per e-mail address is allowed.
Ten randomly selected voters will receive a gift card valued at $25 each.
The voting submission period expires on October 25.
Click here to cast vote.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.