Lubbock Central Appraisal District inadvertently re-runs millions in tax checks, working towards resolution

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Central Appraisal District is currently working to correct an issue in which it re-ran property tax checks from last December and deposited them for a second time.
Officials with the appraisal district uploaded a deposit Monday afternoon and inadvertently selected the wrong file from earlier in the year and sent it to its bank, Tim Radloff, chief appraiser, said. The appraisal district is looking into how many checks were involved and try to fix the situation.
Sources close to KCBD NewsChannel 11 said the total amount of the deposit could be near $16 million. Tuesday afternoon the appraisal district said the amount was closer to $8.4 million and affects more than 1,500 property owners.
“Right now, if there is any cause-and-effect because of this, they can certainly -- with the proof from their bank certainly contact us,” Radloff said. “We are working on a plan on making everyone whole on any charges.”
Officials with the office said the error was discovered Tuesday morning and then got in contact with its bank to figure out who the taxpayers are that are involved and the banks they are with. There is no timeline set up, as of now, to when the situation will be wholly rectified.
“It is a very sad mistake on our part and we are doing everything in our power to get it corrected as quickly and with as little effect on the property owners,” Radloff said.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon Radloff said the money was pulled for tax payments processed on December 29-30 of last year.
The release asked the affected property owners to report if the second withdrawal did not clear and or incurred overdraft fees, or if the withdrawal caused other items to not clear.
Anyone who is impacted by this will receive a letter sent to their mailbox and if possible a phone call. Those who have any questions are also welcome to call the district at 806-762-5000 and if needed should leave their names and phone number in a message.
Radloff said he and the appraisal district sincerely apologize for the incident.
