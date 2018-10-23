More than 100 area athletes state bound in Cross Country

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here on the South Plains, we will be well represented in the UIL Cross Country State Meet, where we are sending 113-runners from across our region.
Sundown’s Steven Quintanilla is the headliner of the group, as he is going for his third solo state title.
Here is a run down by classification and how many athletes each school is taking.
· 5A Male: 1 Lubbock High.
· 5A Female: 1 Lubbock Cooper.
· 4A Male: 1 Levelland, 1 Snyder.
· 3A Male: 1 Brownfield, 7 Dimmitt, 1 Muleshoe.
· 3A Female: 7 Abernathy, 1 Idalou, 1 Slaton, 7 Tulia.
· 2A Male: 1 Floydada, 1 New Deal, 7 Sundown,
· 2A Female: 1 Bovina, 1 Lockney, 1 Post, 7 Sundown.
· 1A Male: 1 (Ackerly) Sands, 7 Crosbyton, 7 Springlake-Earth, 7 Ira, 1 Lazbuddie, 7 New Home, 1 Spur, 1 Wellman – Union.
· 1A Female: 7 (Ackerly) Sands, 2 Crosbyton, 1 Borden County, 7 Nazareth, 1 Paducah, 1 Ropes, 7 Spur, 7 Wellman-Union.
In the boy’s state competition, we will have Sundown, Dimmitt, Crosbyton, Springlake-Earth, New Home and Ira representing the South Plains.
In the girl’s state competition, we will have Abernathy, Tulia, Sundown, Sands, Nazareth, Spur and Wellman-Union.
The meet will take place in Round Rock, TX, and will take place over the weekend.
Live results of the competition can be seen here: https://www.uiltexas.org/cross-country/state/cross-country-state-meet-qualifiers-results
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.