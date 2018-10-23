One dead in Abernathy rollover

ABERNATHY, TX (KCBD) - Interstate 27 Northbound just north of Abnernathy is closed to traffic due to a single-vehicle rollover earlier this afternoon.
A Department of Public Safety spokesman says the Ford Explorer was heading southbound along the interstate near the mile marker 24 overpass when the driver lost control and skidded into the median and into the northbound lanes.
The driver, identified only as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Plainview Herald newspaper, Abernathy police and DPS Troopers have traffic blocked off in the northbound lanes of the interstate, and have narrowed southbound traffic down to one lane.
Northbound traffic is diverted onto the service road at mile marker 24, and allowed back onto the interstate at mile marker 27.
