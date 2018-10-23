O’Rourke to return to West Texas next week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke will be back in Lubbock and Amarillo next week to encourage early voting ahead of the November 6 general election.
O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger to incumbent Senator Ted Cruz, hosted two previous town halls in Lubbock. Once in April, then again in July.
The El Paso congressman hosted similar town halls in Amarillo in May and July.
Monday’s events will be rally-style campaign events. The first, set for 8:30 a.m. in Lubbock, will take place at the Turner Banquet Hall inside the Lubbock Civic Center.
That afternoon he will hold an event at Six Car Pub in Amarillo beginning at 12:00 p.m.
For more information on the events, including where to register, head to the events page at BetoForTexas.com
