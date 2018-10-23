Red Raider baseball will play Kentucky in 2019

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - We are still months away from the Red Raider baseball team taking the field for the 2019 campaign.
As of today, the Red Raiders still haven’t officially announced their schedule.
But, Monday afternoon the Kentucky baseball team announced a few of their big games on Twitter; the Red Raiders were on that list.
On February 22-24, Texas Tech will host the Kentucky Wildcats in a three-game series at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Over the last season, the Kentucky baseball team was in and out of the Top 25 rankings and according to percetgame.com, the Wildcats have the 29th best recruiting class in the country.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.