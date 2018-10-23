Red Raiders Land Program Best 16 on Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Early Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced their Academic All-Big 12 Soccer Team.
In all, there were 128 student-athletes that were recognized, and Texas Tech was tied for first in the Conference with 16 selections.
They also led he Big 12 in perfect grade point averages (4.0) with five student athletes.
With the team having 16 selections that is a new a program-record.
Plus, this year is the seventh straight year that head coach Tom Stone’s team has had their Academic All-Big 12 selections reach double digits.
The five players that achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA are listed below.
Brooke Denesik, Sr.
Mary Heiberger, Red shirt Jr.
Gabbie Puente, Red shirt Jr.
Gwennie Puente, Sr.
Carly Wickenheiser, Sr.
The Red Raiders will return to action on Thursday for their regular season finale against Texas.
First touch from the John Walker Soccer Complex is slated for 7 p.m.
