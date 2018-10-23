Tech rocket team students need votes for #AlkaRocketChallenge

Tech rocket team students need votes for #AlkaRocketChallenge
Four students with Texas Tech's Pi Tau Sigma are competing in the Bayer Alka Rocket Challenge. (Source: Bayer, Facebook)
By Michael Cantu | October 23, 2018 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 8:50 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A team of Texas Tech students participating in the Bayer sponsored Alka Rocket Challenge need the public’s votes for a contest to launch a rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The students, who are part of Pi Tau Sigma, are among the only Texas team to enter the challenge and need people to like this Facebook photo in order to advance in the contest.

LIKE this photo if you want the Texas Tech University team to make the #AlkaRocketChallenge trip! "We have gone through...

Posted by Bayer on Monday, October 22, 2018

This is the second year Bayer is hosting the challenge. Students are asked to show off chemistry, physics and engineering skills to design and launch an Alka-Rocket and beat a Guinness World Record.

More information on the Alka Rocket Challenge can be found on Bayer’s website here. Five finalists will be announced on Nov. 5 and will make the trip to the space center on Dec. 12.

More of the team’s progress can be found here: https://youtu.be/Mfn-KcGicHw

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.