Tech rocket team students need votes for #AlkaRocketChallenge

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A team of Texas Tech students participating in the Bayer sponsored Alka Rocket Challenge need the public’s votes for a contest to launch a rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The students, who are part of Pi Tau Sigma, are among the only Texas team to enter the challenge and need people to like this Facebook photo in order to advance in the contest.
This is the second year Bayer is hosting the challenge. Students are asked to show off chemistry, physics and engineering skills to design and launch an Alka-Rocket and beat a Guinness World Record.
More information on the Alka Rocket Challenge can be found on Bayer’s website here. Five finalists will be announced on Nov. 5 and will make the trip to the space center on Dec. 12.
More of the team’s progress can be found here: https://youtu.be/Mfn-KcGicHw
