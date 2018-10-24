Area teams ranked in new state football polls

By Pete Christy | October 24, 2018 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 10:52 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After eight weeks of high school football, many area teams are ranked in the new State Football Polls.

AP State Football Rankings:

5A: Lubbock Cooper No. 7, Coronado No.13

4A: Estacado No. 19

3A: Shallowater No. 14

2A: New Deal No. 5, Sundown No. 12

‪1AD1 State football Rankings from sixmanfootball.com:

Borden County No. 8, Ira No. 10, Spur No. 11, Nazareth No. 19, Paducah No. 20

1AD2 State football Rankings from sixmanfootball.com:

Motley County No. 6, Anton No. 9, Whitharral No. 12, Amherst No. 14, Jayton No. 15

