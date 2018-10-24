Area teams ranked in new state football polls

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After eight weeks of high school football, many area teams are ranked in the new State Football Polls.
AP State Football Rankings:
5A: Lubbock Cooper No. 7, Coronado No.13
4A: Estacado No. 19
3A: Shallowater No. 14
2A: New Deal No. 5, Sundown No. 12
1AD1 State football Rankings from sixmanfootball.com:
Borden County No. 8, Ira No. 10, Spur No. 11, Nazareth No. 19, Paducah No. 20
1AD2 State football Rankings from sixmanfootball.com:
Motley County No. 6, Anton No. 9, Whitharral No. 12, Amherst No. 14, Jayton No. 15
