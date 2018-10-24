1 dead after 7-Eleven shooting on Parkway Drive Tuesday night, police searching for suspect

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store along Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue in East Lubbock in which 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes died.
The Lubbock Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Arthur Lee Manahan, who is wanted in connection with Grimes' murder, according to an LPD news release.
The shooting happened just after 9:30 Tuesday night, where he found in the convenience store parking lot.
Investigators determined both Grimes and Manahan got into a fight before shots were fired.
According to police, Grimes was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with what police described as serious injuries but officials with the LPD’s dispatch desk did confirm the person later died.
Manahan is described as a black man who weighs around 130 pounds; stands at 6 feet, 1 inch; and has multiple tattoos including a tear drop tatoo under his left eye and a tattoo on the right side of his face with the word Loyal and dates 5-12-80/3-22-02.
There is also a tattoo across the front of his neck with the words On My Own.
Anyone who has any information on Manahan is asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.