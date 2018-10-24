1 dead after 7-Eleven shooting on Parkway Drive Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store along Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue in East Lubbock in which one person died.
The shooting happened just after 9:30 Tuesday night.
According to police, a man was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center. He was taken with what police described as serious injuries but officials with the LPD’s dispatch desk did confirm the person later died.
Police did not have any additional details or suspect description, and said no arrests have been made. They did say homicide investigators were being called to the scene.
