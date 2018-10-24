Dense fog and drizzle expected tonight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The weather forecast remains cloudy and cold tonight with fog and drizzle in the forecast through the overnight hours.
The heaviest rainfall has tracked east of the area, but lingering showers should continue through midnight.
Dense fog may reduce visibilities to less than a mile in some areas during the overnight hours. Use low beams if you are traveling across the South Plains.
Once the clouds and fog burn off Thursday, we should see sunshine returning during the midday and afternoon hours.
High temperatures climb into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s most areas. Clouds may hang around across the eastern half of the viewing area through the mid-afternoon hours. Northwest winds average 10 to 15 mph.
70’s return Friday with 80’s possible for some areas Saturday.
A cold front tracks across the area Sunday with windy and cooler weather conditions expected for the second half of the weekend.
