Family helps mom recover from breast cancer through local business

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A sign outside of a home on University Avenue is one of many ways a local family is supporting their mother after her battle with breast cancer.
Peggy Woelfle was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2016, just five years after her mother received the same diagnosis. Peggy underwent multiple surgeries and radiation before being declared cancer-free.
In need of a fresh start, Peggy and her family moved from Arizona to Lubbock. She says that’s when the family decided to pursue their dream of opening a barbecue restaurant. "So we started this kind of a two fold- it gives me something to do and it’s also building something that I can leave for my kids.”
Her husband, Benjamin Woelfle, says the business has helped her heal. “It’s been very therapeutic to her. She goes out and greets the customers. She interacts with people, she’s more motivated and moving around now. She’s very active and she loves my barbecue."
Through the family’s love of food, as well as their love for each other, Peggy is slowly regaining her strength and working to rebuild her life. “It’s a long road, but it’s well worth it once you can figure everything out and you can get everything as normal as it can be after you have breast cancer."
Peggy says she was diagnosed with breast cancer after missing just one mammogram.
The Woelfle family wants to encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with physical exams and screenings.
