High School Volleyball Scores: 10/23

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Tuesday night our area teams took to the court and battled hard. Here’s Devin Ward with the scores and highlights.
Permian 0, Frenship 3 (25-19, 25-23, 25-13)
Monterey 0, Randall 3 (10-25, 15-25, 7-25)
Plainview 0, Coronado 3 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16)
Amarillo 3, Lubbock High 0
Levelland 3, Estacado 1 (22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23)
Andrews 3, Seminole 2 (25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11)
Shallowater 1, Denver City 4 (18-25, 25-20, 16-25, 18-25)
Friona 3, River Road 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-19
Olton 0, Highland Park 3
