High School Volleyball Scores: 10/23

High School Volleyball highlights 10.23
By Devin Ward | October 23, 2018 at 10:48 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 11:07 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Tuesday night our area teams took to the court and battled hard. Here’s Devin Ward with the scores and highlights.

Permian 0, Frenship 3 (25-19, 25-23, 25-13)

Monterey 0, Randall 3 (10-25, 15-25, 7-25)

Plainview 0, Coronado 3 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16)

Amarillo 3, Lubbock High 0

Levelland 3, Estacado 1 (22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23)

Andrews 3, Seminole 2 (25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11)

Shallowater 1, Denver City 4 (18-25, 25-20, 16-25, 18-25)

Friona 3, River Road 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-19

Olton 0, Highland Park 3

