I Beat Pete: Haunted Hayride Slingshot Challenge

By Pete Christy | October 23, 2018 at 8:19 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 8:19 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For this challenge, we went out to Woodrow Haunted Manor at 512 Woodrow Road. We got on a moving hayride and with a slingshot tried to hit targets on pumpkins out in the field.

The fact it was foggy outside made it very spooky. With a bumpy ride on the hayride, this would be a tough challenge to focus in and hit the pumpkins.

Woodrow Haunted Manor is giving a portion of their proceeds to Contact Lubbock and the Buffalo Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

The Haunted Manor will be open starting at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday though Sunday and the next week Thursday through Halloween.

