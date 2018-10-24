I Beat Pete: Haunted Hayride Slingshot Challenge

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For this challenge, we went out to Woodrow Haunted Manor at 512 Woodrow Road. We got on a moving hayride and with a slingshot tried to hit targets on pumpkins out in the field.
The fact it was foggy outside made it very spooky. With a bumpy ride on the hayride, this would be a tough challenge to focus in and hit the pumpkins.
Woodrow Haunted Manor is giving a portion of their proceeds to Contact Lubbock and the Buffalo Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
The Haunted Manor will be open starting at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday though Sunday and the next week Thursday through Halloween.
